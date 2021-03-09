WALTERS COLUMN: Fishing, playing hard in Devils Lake, N.D.

Hello friends,

This past week I stayed in a 17-foot Ice Castle fishing shack on Stump and Devils Lake near Devil’s Lake, N.D. Dakota Jeffords, Ross Moll, Joey Weber, and Weston Sexton all grew up near Niagara, Wis. and graduated in 2012. Dakota is stationed at Grand Forks Air Force Base and is the man responsible for hooking us up with the Ice Castle. This week’s column will literally be all over the map as there is a ton to write about.

Thursday, Feb. 25

High 26, low 12

We met on Stump Lake, which is a drainage lake that was created by Devils Lake. Dakota was pulling our home, Joey and Weston had arrived at daybreak and fished all day, Ross and I made the solid nine-hour drive and after setting out four lines a piece; three tip ups and a jig pole in the shack the show began.

First, the fish catching has been very slow, but we had high hopes by bed time, and tons of laughs. Later we had 2 walleye and a couple of perch.

Friday, Feb. 26

High 24, low 2