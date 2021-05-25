WALTERS COLUMN: Florence County brook trout fishing trip leads to reunion with old friends

I did get some excellent info and it was Little Bull Falls on the Popple River. Actually the entire area, as the drought has not been long enough to have an effect on it, and even if I did not catch a fish, the scenery was incredible.

My first two hours of exploring was not overly successful but then it got closer to primetime and I made a bold move, wading across Little Bull Falls which was pretty scary especially with a dog to keep alive as well.

I set up on a beautiful rock outcropping and the only thing I could hear was water; everything was perfect in my world. At first the bite was nonexistent and then someone hit a light switch and it was brook trout after brook trout. A half-hour before dark they quit, which really surprised me. At dark I did the very cool hike back to the truck, but wading the falls was diaper filling scary.

When I made it to the truck my friends Dwaine and Ann had once again found me and we had a very nice visit.

The next morning I was up at 4:30, did the hike, caught some more trout, kind of told myself no more wading the falls and did the hike back to the truck. When I got back to the truck, I met a trout fisherman who saw the KAMO sticker on my truck and now wants to join the Northwoods Chapter.