WALTERS COLUMN: Food plot provides ample deer targets

Last week, I hunted five days and loved every minute of it but only saw one small buck, and perhaps eight doe in several hunts and the cameras were quiet.

On Thursday, I did a fast 30-hour trip to Durand, and lived and hunted out of my canoe on the Chippewa River. Nothing was happening there so I headed home and had just enough time to climb into my tree for an evening hunt.

About 30 minutes before dark, an 8-point buck with good length and mass, with maybe a 15-inch spread, offered me an excellent shot for a good 20 minutes. All I could think is that I have yet to see November, it was Oct. 30 and I wanted to give one of the big guys more time to give me a try.

In reality, there is zero sign of rutting deer in my neck of the woods; it has now been five days since the pass and I am 100% fine with my decision.

Anyone that knows me is well aware that when home, I am almost always working. The food plot is my time oasis. I climb into my tree and watch night become day or day become night.

Until the oats, I had so many super cool experiences that my gut feeling is that more good times are yet to come.