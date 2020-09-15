WALTERS COLUMN: Friends gather for Operation Musky

Jeff and I were trolling down river and through Eagle River to fish the other end when Todd Cibulka, my good friend from deer camp and while growing up, and his son Joey, caught up to us. Jeff and I had a plan of fishing the lower end, because it does not get fished as much. After an always fun chat, Todd passed us, and right when we got to where I wanted to start casting, we witnessed Todd catching a 32.5-inch northern pike, which would win the northern pike side bet.

Another crazy part of this 20-year history for me is that I have never caught a musky in this tournament. Today, I caught about a 26-incher that I did not measure.

Rueben Herschleb won this outing last year with a 43.5-inch musky, and today he caught 43.5-inch musky and won it again. My brother Mike caught a musky and my no-good-brother-in-law Dick Schuster caught a 37-incher, which took second place.

The one time that Jeff and I got out of the boat was on the lower part of the chain and we just pulled the boat up and drank a beer on what was once a beaver hut, but the tree branches from years of cutting with a beavers teeth have broken down and become earth.

You could tell by the many fish scales on the old hut, that when the local otter catch fish, they eat them on it, and I am sure the beavers that made this hut over a period of years are long gone.