WALTERS COLUMN: Gogebic provides great backup plan

My brother Tom received the award for traveling the furthest, which was Denham Spring, Louisiana. But Timbers Resort had groups from Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Michigan, and some truly world class fishermen.

So here is the rough news: The night before we arrived there was a major mayfly hatch. That hatch, along with several days in the 90s, put a serious hurting on the fish bite.

We fished out of three boats and put in about 7-10 hours a day per person. Our goal was to do well on walleye, with a major side goal being to harvest a few of what I feel are the largest-body-sized perch anywhere in the Midwest.

Our techniques included using planer boards, which are not popular with some of the guys. We also drifted with leeches and crawlers, when there was enough wind, and used slip bobbers and anchored and fished for bluegill.

For the most part, we switched partners with regularity, and after day two, all we could do was hope that the fish were going to start to bite. What was really cool is that even though it was the weekend of the July 4th on Michigan’s largest inland lake, there was hardly any boat traffic and everyone that you did see was very polite.