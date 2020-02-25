WALTERS COLUMN: Going on a gator hunt

Michelle and I put out six tip ups and began the rather large task of building camp. I did notice, and would the entire trip, that very few people were driving trucks on the ice. I was certain it was just a matter of time before one of us was going to be doing hand-to-line combat with a gator big enough to bite a person’s hand off if it was given the opportunity.

We spent the day visiting with all of our neighbors on the ice and we had us a first-rate social experience.

To put it bluntly, today was a non-bite on Lake Onalaska.

Sunday, Feb. 16

High 28, low 14

It was cold enough that the ice below was growing, so the entire night the ice was booming and banging like a thunderstorm. That was music to my ears, but not so much for a woman that grew up in the south.

Amazingly, today was another non bite. About mid-morning, with Michelle’s help, we spread all our tips ups out over about 3 acres with the hope of finding one hungry gator.