WALTERS COLUMN: Good friends lend a helping hand

Hello friends,

This week’s column is a bit different than normal, but once again shows you there are a lot of good people out there.

Just over a year ago I received a very nice letter from Charles and Kathie Stelzner, who live in Howards Grove and read this column in The Plymouth Review.

I started communicating with the Stelzners, who have been walking this earth a solid seven decades, and it was obvious we were going to become friends.

Even though we had never met, they sent my daughter Selina a very nice gift when she graduated from high school.

Last July, I finally met Chuck, as I call him, when he asked me to come to Camp American Legion and take veterans fishing. Chuck and Kathie do their best to help Camp American Legion, and I spent three days rooming with him, and with great pride, I took vets fishing in my boat.

Rod Bensley owns Roosters Run Pheasant Preserve, which is located near Fox Lake. Nine years ago, my pup Fire had a breakdown when her mate Ice passed away from lyme disease.

Fire was 9 months old and the day Ice passed away she became very ill and went into a serious depression. Over the next 60 days, I tried getting her out of it, and wrote about our situation.