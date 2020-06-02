WALTERS COLUMN: Good news from Lake Puckaway

Today, Michelle and I built camp next to the lake and opened a couple of beers and started fishing from shore. Michelle is from Arkansas, and today she caught her first bluegill. These gills were very large and a blast to catch.

In fact, we had so much fun that we forgot to put my boat in the water, and the next thing we knew, it was after midnight. Just before midnight we went on a walk through the property, and it was almost surreal for me, as I felt like I was 9 years old again.

Wednesday, May 27

High 81, low 53

The big gills were hungry again this morning, and after that we put my 18.6 War Eagle in the water and went exploring, and that was just as much fun as the shore fishing. We trolled for whatever was hungry using crawler harnesses and Flicker Shads, and we caught northern pike, sheepshead and catfish.