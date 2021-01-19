WALTERS COLUMN: Good times in Sawyer County

Hello friends,

This week I am writing to you about an annual trip to Sawyer County where I ice fish and generally have a blast with six friends. Before I go any further, I would like to thank Ken and Cheryl Olson who have opened up their summer home to us for at least 15 years for this annual expedition.

Ken recently passed away and he was a man that was respected by everyone that knew him, and for many of the guys I am about to write about, was the leader of their deer camp, a leader in the Birchwood area, and far beyond.

Friday, Jan. 8

High 31, low 22

This is one of those stories that had a lot happen so I will have to be vague to get it into the space that I have. My stepson, Joey Dushek, and I drive up from Necedah. Ryan Ransom takes the same roads and is from Black River Falls. Paul Bucher comes from an hour west in Cumberland, and Ron Wesoloski and Preston Johnson both live in Rice Lake. Chris Schiefelbein rounds out our crew and lives on the lake we would be fishing.

A lot of these guys grew up together in Black River Falls so this a party — I mean fishing trip — that’s like a class reunion and it sounds like they had a lot of fun growing up.