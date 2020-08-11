WALTERS COLUMN: Good times on the Wisconsin River

A brief description of this area would be that for being so close to civilization, there are very few people on the river, especially on week days. The shallow water and ever-changing layout to the channel can wreak havoc on man and machine, and that really keeps the general population out.

It was night time, we were fishing from shore and had a fire when another stepson of mine, Travis Dushek, came for a visit with his girlfriend Liv Dahlke. Michelle caught three walleye to my zero. Travis runs a mud motor, and is 1,000% addicted to the outdoors.

It was very late when we quit looking at the stars and campfire.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

High 75, low 53

Here is a little side note on my buddy Murph. We do not want him getting eaten by a big fish or an eagle, and thus we have to be very careful, because he can run and swim extremely fast. This perhaps one-third-grown duckling has both Fire and Ruby in love with it, and at home or here at camp, one of the two dogs is always guarding him.

This morning Michelle and I were very lazy, which is what trips like this are all about. We fished from shore, ate a great meal, and at noon decided it was happy hour, which meant it was OK to have a very tasty malt beverage.