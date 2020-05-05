WALTERS COLUMN: Good times turkey hunting

In the morning all we saw was one hen, and in the afternoon we saw the same hen. I can sit in our blind on this food plot, and all I have is memories. I hunted what was just an opening in the forest for the first time with my stepson Travis Dushek when he was 13. I was using a bow and he was using a 12-gauge.

Two toms came in that day, and Travis sent one to heaven and the other started kicking it’s dead comrade’s butt. I could not get a good bow shot on the bird, so I made an executive decision and whacked it with the shotgun instead. Travis is 28 now, and we still laugh about the suicide turkey.

Another time Selina and I were hunting here, and three toms came in and actually started making love to our jake decoy. Selina and I sent two of the lovers to the oven, and that was another memory that causes a lot of laughs.

I have always made Selina work around our place, and when we were given permission to put in a food plot, we cut some firewood for the landowner each year as well as gave him fish and eggs. Carving out a food plot with a rototiller, chainsaw and five gallon buckets for watering was work, but we had the best turkey hunting spot that I knew of, and Selina bow hunted it as well.

We always kept trail cameras on it, and after about six months it was a hub of activity for deer and turkey.