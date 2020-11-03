WALTERS COLUMN: Green Bay duck hunt bogged down by weather

Camp is built so Doug and I take his rig and my rig and go looking for a spot to hunt ducks. It is very windy, and we are in an excellent mood. We find a point that is holding some mallards and bufflehead, set out decoys, and the hunt was on. Long story short, we got some shots and missed but had very high hopes for the morning hunt. I paddled to camp; Doug headed to the launch.

Saturday, Oct. 24

High 50, low 28

About as crazy a day as you will get! I am up at 3:00, paddle to my spot and have neighbors, they seem cool. I hang out in my canoe in 6 inches of water until 5. Doug arrives and the bay has dropped a full eight inches; where my canoe was, is now a sandbar.

Daybreak comes and we are aware that we are going to get some incredible waterfowl shooting. Daybreak passed and we do not come close to getting a shot. Meanwhile from my view, Doug’s boat which is about 300 yards away, looks like it is on dry land. At 8:30 we take a walk, and our worst nightmares are reality, a ton of boat, motor and batteries are on dry land. The gail force northeast winds that flooded the bay have switched to the west and drained it.