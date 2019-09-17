Hello friends,
Forty days after Doug Cibulka and I started running bear baits the season opened. For nine days, Doug stayed at my northern Juneau County home as we completed the final tasks to prepare for the hunt, ate some good meals and enjoyed some campfire time.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
High 77, low 51
This was the opening day of Wisconsin’s black bear season. Doug and I have five baits that we were running, one which was pretty active, with maybe one daylight hit a week, but was getting hit every night after dark.
We had two other baits that were getting hit about three times a week, with almost all hits coming after dark. Last year, four black bear were harvested in Juneau County, but there were a lot of hunters that put a lot of time and money into trying to harvest a bear in this neck of the woods.
Just to put things into perspective, when Doug runs the baits, his total round trip is a 171-mile drive, and he has four hikes into the woods while carrying a five-gallon bucket of granola, trail mix and cookies that weighs about 40 pounds to each bait sight. Each hike is a round trip of between 1 to 1.5 miles.
During the week, Doug, who is from Portage, works from 5 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at UW Hospital's American Center on the east side of Madison. The weekday baiting was a killer for my buddy of about 45 years, but he never made a single complaint.
I have harvested several bears in my lifetime, so there never was any doubt that Doug, who had never harvested a black bear, would be the one hunting our most active bait.
Today I sat in a red pine, deep in a mature forest and watched two porcupines. I kept envisioning the huge black bear that is always nocturnal, but hits this bait about once a week.
On the walk back to my truck in the dark I got off the trail for a bit, but told myself to relax and found the trail.
When I picked up Doug, who was hunting about 8 miles away, he had not seen a bear, but we were both very optimistic for the next night's hunt.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday, Sep. 5
High 71, low 46
Tonight’s hunt was a duplicate of last night's for me. All I saw was two porkies and no black bear. When I picked up Doug I would find out that his hunt was much different. Just as daylight was fading he saw movement in some dense brush. It was a good sized bear and Doug’s main concern was that he was running out of daylight.
With just enough daylight left Doug took the shot. The black bear took off and Doug headed for the place where I would pick him up.
When I pulled in I was told this magical story and it started with “Mark, I think I harvested a mature bear!”
We did the three-quarters-of-a mile walk back to his bait sight, and by using headlamps, found blood in the direction the bear had run off. We headed back to the truck with a plan to find it in the morning.
Friday, Sept. 6
High 70, low 43
Derek Cibulka is Doug’s 20-year-old son and would be the third man in this operation, as we carried a homemade stretcher into the woods and pulled a feed cart as far as we could get it. The last part of this hike was in dense forest and marsh.
We found Doug's bear right away, and the mood was incredible as our trophy was a dandy and the kill was clean with a shot right through the heart. Getting the bear back to the truck was a physical test for each of us. When we later weighted the bear at my good friend Dale Nichol’s butcher shop, it weighed 315 pounds with a live weight of 378 pounds.
It would be impossible to describe how happy we were after all of our hard work and fun, and all I can say is that I love hunting black bear!
Sunset
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)