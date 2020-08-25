WALTERS COLUMN: Heading to Algoma looking for salmon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hello friends,

One of the really cool things about this way of life that I live, is that I have a ton of really fun friends.

Two weeks ago, I was at Ross and Kimberly Moll’s wedding. Ross is 26 and grew up in Niagara. One of Ross’ good buddies from when he was a kid is Joe Weber, who lives in Green Bay and was in the wedding party.

Joe is a machinist at Mid Valley Industries and is an addicted and very skilled outdoorsman. Over the course of the night, we talked about his fishing for salmon, which he does out of Algoma, in his Lund Impact that is pushed by a 150-horse Mercury. Joe bought this boat five years ago, and after mastering walleye on Green Bay, and musky, he switched over to salmon.

I was lucky enough to get an invite, and that is what most of what this story is about.

Friday, Aug. 14

High 78, low 55