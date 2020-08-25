WALTERS COLUMN: Heading to Algoma looking for salmon

Hello friends,
One of the really cool things about this way of life that I live, is that I have a ton of really fun friends.
Two weeks ago, I was at Ross and Kimberly Moll’s wedding. Ross is 26 and grew up in Niagara. One of Ross’ good buddies from when he was a kid is Joe Weber, who lives in Green Bay and was in the wedding party.
Joe is a machinist at Mid Valley Industries and is an addicted and very skilled outdoorsman. Over the course of the night, we talked about his fishing for salmon, which he does out of Algoma, in his Lund Impact that is pushed by a 150-horse Mercury. Joe bought this boat five years ago, and after mastering walleye on Green Bay, and musky, he switched over to salmon.
I was lucky enough to get an invite, and that is what most of what this story is about.
Friday, Aug. 14
High 78, low 55
Joe had to work today, and I managed another fishing invite with my good friends Jeff and Patti “Peppermint” Rouse for an evening on the water. First they cooked me a dandy steak on the grill at their getaway home in Algoma, where I have slept many nights of my life. Patti was one of my favorite friends growing up, and she is so nice, that she never even gives me crap about any of my weaknesses.
In all honesty, we just wanted to spend time together tonight, and we really hoped to land a salmon on what should have been Day 1 of Algoma’s Shanty Days weekend. Nineteen years ago, I caught a 24.6-pound salmon on this weekend while fishing with Jeff and Patti, and that salmon is on my wall.
Tonight we had a great time talking, and while fishing in the Rouse’s 20-foot Alumaweld Stryker, we caught two kings, and that made us all very happy.
Saturday, Aug. 15
High 82, low 60
Joe Weber and Ryan Kelley met me at the marina at Algoma long before sunrise this morning, with Joe’s boat in tow. Ryan is also from Niagara, and is another friend of Ross. He is an employee at Procter and Gamble, which is a paper product manufacturer in Green Bay. When these guys started fishing for musky, the first time they tried it on Green Bay, they caught a 53-incher, and another big kahuna.
We started out in the dark with Joe doing most of the setup work, and me kind of driving the boat. When we hit 160 feet of water, fish No. 1 hit a spoon on a down rigger that was set at 60 feet, and just like that, Ryan caught our first fish, which was about a 5-pound king — a perfect eater. Next Joe caught about a 7-pounder, and then I caught an 8-pounder. Joe’s boat record is seven salmon, and the way our luck was going, I was hoping we could break it.
What was very nice for myself was to see how through hard work, Joe had created an income to buy and rig a very nice boat. Second was to see how he taught himself to fish salmon, which can be very difficult. It was also nice to listen to, and fit in with kids in there mid-20s.
I just met Ryan today, and though Joe and I have done some ice fishing together, and he stayed at my house once, we really do not know each other that well.
Ryan and Joe are both past the kid stage of the early 20s, but still have plenty of stories.
Today the kings were in the depth of about 180 feet, and we kept working our way to 340, and once we hit 220, the rainbow started hitting our spoons. We went 6-for-8 and talked lots of fishing and hunting, and I have a strong feeling that I may fish or hunt with these guys again.
As usual, the Chevy pickup got me home, and I had one day before my next trip, which was also with a good friend and to a good friend’s resort.
Living the dream.
Sunset
