WALTERS COLUMN: Hitting 60 on the North Country Trail

Friday, July 2



High 88, low 56

When I woke up this morning, I was 60 instead of 59, which is the main reason for this trip. I am still sleeping on the ground, drinking lake water, giving blood to hundreds of insects and most importantly feeling great. I have been doing this job for parts of four decades — 1989 to 2021 — and I think it is part of the reason that I am broke, look like crap and always alone.

All kidding aside, I am addicted to the outdoors, so I created a job that would pay for my addiction.

I believe that due to the fact that I’m so active, I can attempt a journey like this and not even spend five minutes training for it.

It seems strange to not have a dog at my side, but I am good with that decision and by the end, I should have a new pup to write about as I have for 32 years.

I am cooking all of my meals on a campfire and when I sleep on the ground at night, my back feels better than when I sleep in my extremely worn-out bed. When I wake very early each morning, I look at the tops of the trees from inside of my tent and think about things for at least a half hour.