WALTERS COLUMN: Homegrown vegetables off to phenomenal start

Hello friends,

I am leaving in the morning for a week of backpacking on The North Country Trail, the following column is buying me some time! I live a way of life that is as independent as possible when it comes to food, heat for my house and my income. The following is my annual gardening story and this year I have the biggest of my life.

Potatoes, I have 130 hills of Norland Reds and 130 hills of Yukon Golds. This spring was the earliest and the worst that I have ever witnessed for the Colorado potato beetle, aka potato bug, as they were actually eating my plants before and right at emergence.

Several rounds of Sevin Dust “Carbaryl” ended that problem, but it was stressful and would have cost me my entire crop had I not been on top of it.

The following is a very simple recipe for the best hash browns of any that I know of including restaurants. This fall at least 100 pounds of the following will be made into 1 and 2 serving bags for the freezer.

Peel and boil potatoes in rapidly boiling watering for about five minutes until half cooked.

Place in cold water for at least 6 hours, shred, and place in freezer bags/freeze.

You will be amazed.