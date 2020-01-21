WALTERS COLUMN: Hunting Mississippi and enjoying life at UW-Stevens Point

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Although it was not ideal, none of us let it get us down, as we all know that it happens. We were trying our hardest and there really wasn’t much else we could have done, as we all sat from dawn to dusk.

Despite the slow hunting, I still had a great time on the trip and learned a lot while I was down there. It was great to see my uncle Tommy and aunt Laurie, who live in Louisiana. I rarely get to see them, and they are both always a riot.

My favorite part of this trip was seeing a different type of ecosystem, and how different the habitat is there compared to Wisconsin. Since I started college and have been learning more about how important habitat is, and the science behind wildlife ecology, rather than just being interested in hunting and fishing, I have started to pick up on a lot more things during these trips.

As many of you know, I just finished my first semester at UW-Stevens Point and I am currently on winter break. My time at UWSP so far has been great and I couldn’t ask to be at a better college for me.