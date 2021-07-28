WALTERS COLUMN: KAMO comeback off to great start

I speak with Mike often as he is one of KAMO’s Vice Presidents, the President of his chapter, and runs our website. Just last night Mike and his crew had volunteers for eight pontoon boats that took kids on rides on the Black River.

One of Mike’s favorite one-on-one activities is to take kids fishing on The Best Dam Fishing Float, which is located on the Mississippi River below Lock and Dam Number 7.

On July 10, the Meadow Valley Chapter of KAMO had both mentors and kids riding and walking in the annual Wa Du Shuda Days parade in New Lisbon. Some of them rode in one of the members’ carp shooting boat while others walked and handed out flyers.

On that same day I drove up to Lake Emily near Florence for that chapter’s annual Kids Hooked On Fishing Day. Locals meet at the boat landing/park, and after the kids register, they hit the water and after that there is a picnic and just a very positive social experience.

I met Mick Milner back on the last day of February 2007 when several of us met in Florence for the first time. Mick would become President of the Northwoods Chapter until this past May, and let me tell you, he did one heck of a job. John Johnson, who is an avid outdoorsman and earns his living in the timber industry, is the new Northwoods President and I have an excellent feeling about their future.