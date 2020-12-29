WALTERS COLUMN: Lake Puckaway provides few fish but new friends, lots of laughs

Another thing that I learned was that there was only 2-3 inches of ice and it was not what one would call real good ice.

Last year when I was here I met Gavin Gilbertson, Chad and Paula’s 18-year-old son and a senior at Markesan High School. Gavin is a hardcore outdoorsman who is one of the folks with a camper on the shoreline.

Tonight I met three of Gavin’s good buddies — Cayden Plagenz, Max Stellmacher, and Dylan Quade. These guys are all 18 and really into fishing for walleye with tip-ups. My entire weekend would be spent in the same area as them, which was very cool and I am betting that you will be reading about these guys again.

Another very cool story was Michael Wakeley and Joe South, both from Aurora, Ill., and in their mid-30s. Both of these guys were true gentlemen the entire weekend and had been camping on the ice since Wednesday.

On night one I did not catch a fish, but Max Stellmacher caught two walleye that were both around 20-inches, Dylan Quade caught one that was 21 inches, and I believe Cayden Plagenz also caught one.