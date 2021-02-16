WALTERS COLUMN: Late season squirrel hunt rekindles fond memories

Here is the rest of the story. I was a writer in April of ‘94, just like now. I camped on Ken and Moni’s with dad and he hunted; I did not have a tag but sat with him. My dad was a captain in the Marines and could walk in any terrain without losing his breath.

I noticed on that hunt that he was a bit winded. When the adventure was over, I returned to my home in Glidden and Dad went to what is still our family home in Poynette. Our next trip was supposed to be just 12 days later, salmon fishing on Lake Michigan.

I had set up a charter the year before and we kicked ass. We were excited for that year’s adventure. On the Thursday night of April 29, I spoke with my dad for over an hour on the phone and kept thinking this bill is going to kill me as it was with a landline and I was what you might call on the low income end of life.

The following night, at the age of 60, my dad passed away in bed due to a heart attack. To this day that is the worst thing that has ever happened in my life.

This trip was the first time I was able to come back to Ken and Moni’s and it was good for me.

The day after dad’s funeral, Dick Schuster, Mike Walters, Tom Walters and Bob Walters — “my brothers” — and myself did the charter.