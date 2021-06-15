WALTERS COLUMN: Life on the bay

As always, we had a first fish bet and Jeff won that with a 4-inch perch, which he realized he had on his line when he was checking his line. This caused my old buddy to declare himself the true Master Guide Extraordinaire (a little inside joke in our gang).

Twenty minutes later, he caught a sheepshead and was about to release it when I mentioned to him that Gary Howe keeps sheepshead. Jeff "I will eat anything" Moll grabbed onto this thought and the sheepshead went into the live well.

We spent our morning exploring the west side of the bay near Suamico and after the livewell was about full of sheepshead I headed our ship and sheepshead in the direction of Green Bay and deeper water, all the while listening to my buddy bantering about being such a great fishermen and the true Master Guide Extraordinaire.

It was about 1:00 p.m. when Jeff hooked into a good fish and it turned out to be a 35-inch northern pike. We were really happy about that catch, as Jeff and I are fish eaters and along with a now BOAT LOAD of sheephead, Mr. Moll had some tonage.

Soon after that, I caught a 32-inch gator and three stripers while Jeff caught another 150 pounds of sheephead.