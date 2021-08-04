WALTERS COLUMN: Lifelong friends lure in more memories in Algoma

The only time I ever golfed we went to a 9-hole course and Jeff and Patti who are avid golfers realized that there was zero hope.

When I first started trying to kill myself out of a canoe by fishing for salmon in the dark, I had a close call with death that is in my top 100 of close calls. Even though I had a Coleman lantern running and hit the charter with my spot light, my guess is that the driver’s windshield was fogged over. In all honesty, he was no more than 30 yards from a direct center hit before I was spotted, and an emergency move was made.

Patti and Jeff have been lifelong friends of Selina’s as she went on this trip for about 10 years and then each school year they would take Selina binge shopping before school started.

Jeff old buddy, now that Selina is all grown up, would you take me binge shopping?

Jeff and I always give each other crap in a major way. It is a blast and Patti loves it, and Jeff is also fun to drink beer with.

So on day one of this year’s outing, we caught one fish which made us very happy. Jeff caught about a 10-pound rainbow trout after pushing me over and yanking the pole out of my hands; don’t worry Patti I am not hiring a lawyer to cover my latest injury!