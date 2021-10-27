WALTERS COLUMN: Living large in the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area

Simply put, in this column I supported the wolf recovery program which called for a managed pack of 385 animals for the state of Wisconsin. I also support harvesting wolves in a managed plan through our WDNR biologists.

So, I build camp and my mood is excellent. I put on my chest waders, grab my 11-87 and go for a long walk to watch day become night to a flowage that I call home. Not a shot did I fire, but not a care did I have.

Saturday, Oct. 16

High 74, low 46

This morning I chose to watch night become day on the Meadow Valley Flowage. Back in the winter of 1991 I trained at night on the Meadow Valley Flowage to hike the Appalachian Trail. I carried a 7-foot, 80-pound oak log on my shoulder, and my golden retriever at the time, Ben, carried two frozen one-gallon milk jugs in a pack. That spring the two of us explored 1,244 miles of the AT together and I snail mailed this handwritten column to my publisher every week without failure.

This morning’s hunt was uneventful except that I met Mike Grimm, his 11-year-old son Kyle, and cousin Ed Smart on the marsh. We had a good talk, and it was very cool to meet three people that also have a deep love for this area.