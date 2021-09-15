WALTERS COLUMN: Longtime friend filling his limit

It was determined that Rod had a fighting chance until he became very ill on Memorial Day and found out that he had rectal cancer, and quite possibly, not long to live.

All summer I have been in regular communication with Rod and Wendy and four days at their place was scheduled to visit, and for me to also be put into the Rod Bensley Labor Camp.

This is how John Christian comes into the story, it was determined that he could set up a hunt under conditions where there were next to no geese in the area for the opener and with his long-term buddy who has less than perfect health.

Wendy, who is a nurse at Waupon Correctional Institute, was so concerned about her husband that she came along and sat in the truck.

A flock fly’s over. I can’t see boo because of corn stalks covering my face, but John drills one. A flock lands, I cannot do anything because they are out of range. A flock makes the mistake of coming too close and we drop five. Before it got light, we said we would be happy with a couple of geese. We now have six.

Rod sails a goose and Wendy goes home to get their German Wirehair “Sassy.” Rod Bensley is one of the best hunting dog trainers that I have observed. The goose is at least 500 yards away and in a sunflower field. Sassy finds the goose! We now have 10.