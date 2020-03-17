WALTERS COLUMN: Looking for Walleye on Little Bay de Noc

We had two Eskimo pop-up ice shacks of which both were 13-feet long. We used them for wind blocks so that we could hang outside. For the most part, the fish were not hungry, so our entertainment was watching truck after truck get stuck in the snow drifts.

At about midday we had a Michigan conservation warden and local police officer arrive at our camp by snowmobile for a check. We were breaking no rules and they could tell. Both guys told us that the bite was dead, but that they did check one group of fishermen that had a 34-inch walleye that they had actually measured.

I have to tell you, Doug and I have been buddies pretty much all of our lives. I helped raise Travis since he was 6, and the three of us had a complete blast living on the ice with each of us taking turns cooking great meals.

We were having so much fun trying to catch a fish that we stayed up until 4 a.m., and in reality, we never quit laughing.

The three of us came up with a better plan for next year after we scoped out the lay of this body of water, with both maps and electronics, and decided that this must be an annual trip.

The truck ride back to shore was interesting, but successful. We made it back to my house after dark, and it might have been the most fun unsuccessful walleye fishing trip of my life.

Sunset