WALTERS COLUMN: Lots of laughs fishing on Lake Chetac

What we like to do on this trip is have all of us sit in the same shack. We watch our electronics, as the crappie might be right at the bottom in 16 feet of water, or maybe suspended 8 feet off the bottom.

What is really kind of funny is that everyone knows that I am a true Neanderthal when it comes to anything that has a screen and runs electronically. For Christmas this year, I was given a Humminbird Helix 7. This would be its maiden adventure, and thank God I had these guys along to help me figure out how to turn it on. My buddies really liked my new toy.

On the first day of our adventure, there had yet to be a permanent shack on the lake, or a truck. We traveled by ATV, and it was windy and cold. Our goal was crappie, because they bite after dark, and we like to fish until at least 11 p.m., but tonight were on the ice until 1 a.m.

We put a heater and two propane lamps in the Fatfish, and at about 9 p.m., I started cooking supper, which in this case was venison steaks sauteed in onions and butter with homegrown fried potatoes.

The crappie were not real hungry, but we caught maybe a dozen in the 9- to 11-inch range.

Saturday, Jan. 11

High 15, low minus-4