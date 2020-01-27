WALTERS COLUMN: Lots of laughs fishing on Lake Chetac

Hello friends,
I have several annual can’t-miss trips in a year's time. One of them is to Lake Chetac, located near Birchwood in Sawyer County. Our group of four to eight people stays at a very comfortable cabin on the lake and do some fairly hardcore ice fishing for crappie, perch, and hopefully walleye.
Friday, Jan. 10
High 17, low 2
Paul Bucher is from Cumberland and owns The Cumberland Advocate. Ryan Ransom went to high school with Paul at Black River Falls and these guys are both good buddies, and I might add, die-hard Vikings fans.
Joey Dushek is my stepson, and has been traveling in the outdoors with and without me, since he was 4. The four of us made up this year’s crew as the rest of the gang was headed to Green Bay to watch the Packers play the Seahawks.
This year’s dilemma is one that everyone in the northern quarter of Wisconsin has been facing all winter, and that is that too much snow had piled up on too thin of ice. In other words, the weight of the snow has sunk the ice, which makes it very difficult for the ice to get thicker.
The ice is under water and the snow insulates it from getting thicker. The water on top of the ice also creates slush from the snow.
Generally, on this adventure, we used Paul’s portable shack which, he pulls with his truck. This year we used ATVs and a pop-up Eskimo Fatfish, which in simple terms is a 13-foot by 8-foot insulated ice shack.
What we like to do on this trip is have all of us sit in the same shack. We watch our electronics, as the crappie might be right at the bottom in 16 feet of water, or maybe suspended 8 feet off the bottom.
What is really kind of funny is that everyone knows that I am a true Neanderthal when it comes to anything that has a screen and runs electronically. For Christmas this year, I was given a Humminbird Helix 7. This would be its maiden adventure, and thank God I had these guys along to help me figure out how to turn it on. My buddies really liked my new toy.
On the first day of our adventure, there had yet to be a permanent shack on the lake, or a truck. We traveled by ATV, and it was windy and cold. Our goal was crappie, because they bite after dark, and we like to fish until at least 11 p.m., but tonight were on the ice until 1 a.m.
We put a heater and two propane lamps in the Fatfish, and at about 9 p.m., I started cooking supper, which in this case was venison steaks sauteed in onions and butter with homegrown fried potatoes.
The crappie were not real hungry, but we caught maybe a dozen in the 9- to 11-inch range.
Saturday, Jan. 11
High 15, low minus-4
Today it was quite cold out. Very strong north winds combined with a high of 15 made it so that after a move across the lake, we all kind of sat in the shack most of the day.
Fishing was tough, but we did catch maybe 30 perch and crappies that were 9 to 11 inches. There were times when we would catch five in an hour, and then nothing for an hour. Paul and I started our ATVs about once an hour, as the wind really likes to suck the life out of the batteries.
As is always the case, we laughed all night long, and tonight it was Joey and I making a series of subtle jokes, as we listened to the 49ers beat up on the Vikings. Perhaps even a few one-liners about the number of Super Bowls the Packers have won compared to the Vikings, but in all honesty, we did not push it too hard.
Generally speaking, on a weekend like this, there can be some sort of a propane explosion or fire, and tonight there was a wee bit of a fire when supper was being cooked and some propane was leaking out of a cross threaded propane bottle.
The north wind is generally a fish-bite killer, and this weekend was no exception, but the four of us did not hesitate under adverse conditions, and simply put, we had a blast.
Winter has always been my favorite season!
Sunset