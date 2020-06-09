WALTERS COLUMN: Lot's of work, pride goes into new food plot

I figured 60-man hours and 35 days later I had about 75 death hours into it, and holy moly is it pretty. Like nine years ago, I used my good buddy Scott Christensen for advice. Scott is the plant manager at Allied Cooperative in Adams, and he told me to get some buckwheat on that new ground. Deer and turkey love to eat buckwheat. It is roughly a 60-day crop and it is well known to rebuild soil.

Several things happened as this project progressed. I had kicked both of my chainsaws' butts by cutting so much brush so close to the ground, and I did some real ugly damage to my tiller by eating roots with a machine that is not meant to eat roots.

Every evening when I finished working, I would open a can of beer, look at my project and start thinking. I planned my stand positioning on the east side of the plot, as that is your least dominate wind direction. After I thought I was done, I decided to double it’s size with a new food plot. My body was handling this project, as pain and fatigue are my first and middle names.

I planted one area that is about 10 feet wide and 40 yards long with scattered corn, and just for kicks, I threw in some iron and clay cowpeas. I also went about 10% with the cowpeas in the buckwheat.