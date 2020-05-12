WALTERS COLUMN: Meeting up with good friends on the trout stream

After Dean and Crystal left, the boys played cribbage and it was cool to see how they verbally jab each other constantly. They showed me a million pictures on their phones of fish they had caught, a tom turkey that Reece had just called in for Bret to shoot and lots of big bucks.

I could see the deep pain in both of their faces when they talked about not being able to finish their senior year, graduate or have a party due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Saturday, May 2

High 64, low 33

The next two days would be a total go-for-it experience, getting up early, using my truck as our vehicle and fishing the Buffalo River and Otter Creek. We had a bet for the big brown trout of the weekend, as well as the big brook trout, and we had a blast as we fished hard and laughed a lot.

Until today, Bret was a spinner guy, but it seemed like he fell in love with the art -- and it is an art -- of understanding how to rig up and fish a hole with a red worm, split shot and a very small hook.

These boys are go-for-it kids, that is for sure, but they also know how to throw a spinner or a crawler in a tree, and that was a steady joke for all of us. Sometimes the fish were hungry, and other times we could not buy a bite.