Hello friends,
Before I get into this week’s column, I want to publicly say that, though some people in the media and a few of our politicians seem to seek out negativity with both our police and our military, I have the utmost respect for our law enforcement officers and the U.S. military.
Back in the 1980s, I was a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax Field. My enlistment ended in 1987 and I literally hit the woods and waters and have never looked back. Every August, several of us get together to fish musky and laugh a lot.
Over the years we we fished the Pike and Round Lake Chain, the Chippewa Flowage and now the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. Several years ago, some of the guys from my deer camp joined our group, as well my nephew's high school buddies from the Poynette and DeForest areas.
Friday, Aug. 23
High 74, low 51
Whenever you talk with one of the die-hards in this group, of what would be 24 people this year, they refer to this weekend as "the musky tournament.” In reality, no matter the name or the year, this is a great trip and I kept thinking that on the ride to Chanticleer Resort today. Chanticleer was born in 1922 and is a fantastic place to hang your hat.
My partner for this trip was in the Air National Guard for 22 years, has been a member of The Red Brush Deer Camp for something like 43 years, and insists on calling me “master guide extraordinaire." Jeff Moll is lots of fun and really wanted to catch a musky.
This afternoon is when most people arrive, and we all do a little scouting, but most importantly on this day, we socialize on the water and later at the lodge at Chanticleer. For us guys that were in the guards together, I got out long before most of them, but we tell a gazzilion stories about the 1980s.
I was on a weapons-load crew for the A-10 aircraft and Tommy Gilberston was my one man. I was kind of unruly back in those days, but very good at my job as a three man. Tommy would be running the show this year, and like most years, Tom and his partner Gary Jensen did not catch much. Sorry guys, but I have to tell it like it is. Gary was also one of my bosses.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Jeff and I were in the boat for 14 hours today without getting out of the boat, with one exception. I have kind of a bad left hand due to accidents with a wood splitter and a 330 beaver trap. I am left handed and sometimes I lose my grip. On hour 10, I was making a cast and lost my grip on the my fishing rod.
Without hesitation, I jumped in the water as the boat was moving forward, and after a good hunt, I found it. I had my cell phone in my shorts and Jeff took the battery out and saved the day while I searched for my fishing rod.
In another boat, Ruben Herschelb and Mike Bolig, who I think are from the DeForest area, were very determined and kept wackin away with Suick lures. Ruben caught a 43.5-inch musky and the following day he caught a 36-incher, which gave these fellas bragging rights for the year.
We had fun on the water talking to our comrades throughout the day. We had fun at the lodge and late into each night there was a get together where laughed our heads off. About 10 of us went to Poynette High School, and that is another source of laughs.
Trent Schuster is my nephew and the two of us have a to-the-death, competition in anything that we do. Finally, Trent beat me in something, and took second place in the northern pike side bet. Trent begged me in front of everyone to mention his big momentm so now I guess this makes me a great uncle.
My good buddy Rob Meier, who is the son of John Meier, another one of my bosses that I kind of stressed out back in the day, took first in the gator bet, and a good time was had by all.
What I said at the start of this column I meant. Law enforcement and military, I salute all of you!
Sunset
