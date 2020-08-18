WALTERS COLUMN: Never too late to start hunting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hello friends,

Today was Day 63 of bear baiting for us, with the hunting season opening on Sept. 9. Over the years, I have taken a lot of pleasure in helping people get their first black bear, and in all honesty, I love chasing bear.

This year I am going to help Michelle Chiaro, who has never hunted a day in her life, to maybe harvest a black bear. I met Michelle over 3 ½ years years ago, and one of the first things that this ICU nurse told me was that she wanted to become an outdoorswoman.

At that time, she was living on a 40-acre farmette with her children near Horicon, and she had a great love for horses.

That first spring I took Michelle fishing on Green Bay and we camped on a marshy shoreline. We absolutely put a smacking on the walleye.

This was I believe her first time fishing, and we were running planer boards, which in no way is simple with only two people, as one drives the boat and the other tends to six lines.

That summer I ran bear baits, as I always do, and that was the fall that my daughter Selina harvested her bear. I know this is hard to fully understand, but running bear baits kicks your butt.