WALTERS COLUMN: Northwoods hiking trip stirs up memories

In 1994 I tried to canoe the Black River. I started at Medford, ran out of water and was hiking through the bush to a forest road when I ran head first into a German hornets nest. I sustained enough stings to kill an elephant. I had to do another trip back to the river, and with a canoe on my shoulders, and ran into that nest again. That experience was really bad, and if I have brain damage, blame it on the German hornets.

A bit of a dilemma that I had today was that I had no bug spray. If black flies were not draining my blood, it was mosquitoes. I had a black fly crawl into my right ear, and it went in so deep, I could not get it out or kill it. Every once in a while it would move around just to let me know it was there, and it made me wonder how long will that black fly’s body actually be in my ear, and are there any in my ears from 20 or 30 years ago?

Once I got my legs, I really enjoyed hiking, and most importantly, the forest. There is something that you can only understand about northern forests in late spring if you are actually in the forest, and I think the best word would be “life.”

With that, I can see I am out of space, and all is well in my life. Hope you can say the same.

Sunset