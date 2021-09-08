WALTERS COLUMN: Operation Musky matches expectations

Hello friends,

Twenty-one years ago I joined a group of my buddies from my days back in the Wisconsin Air National Guard for an annual musky fishing outing that, at that time, was held on the Pike chain of lakes.

All of us were part of the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison and we have as much fun at camp as we do on the water. As the years passed our numbers dropped and it was The Red Brush Gang to the rescue, as in members of my deer camp and some of their friends joining what is a very fun and exhausting two-day fishing experience.

Saturday, August 28

High 82, low 55

We are staying at The Hiawatha Motel on the Eagle River chain of lakes and as I have written in the past this is a great place to stay. There are boat docks, a game room that has darts, pool table and ping pong. What we did both nights was stay up and visit while playing pool and ping pong.

My fishing partner is Jeff Moll who put in 23 years at Truax and three of his sons enlisted while they were in high school, with one of them becoming a fighter pilot and another well on his way.