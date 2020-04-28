WALTERS COLUMN: Paddling Lake Michigan for coho salmon

Hello friends,
Here is the scenario. I am in a turkey blind, my computer is setup on a chair and I am pecking this week's column to you while I hunt turkey, which is the field work for next week’s column.
Sunday, April 19
High 52, low 30
I was driving to Milwaukee with a canoe on the top of a truck that was about to hit 300,000 miles. I am going to paddle that canoe in Lake Michigan and catch a salmon. I am going to sleep in the Chevy hotel, and the next day, I will repeat the process, and if I still have a heart beat, I will drive home.
When I left home there was a chilly west wind blowing, and it was forecast over the next 24 hours to go from west to north to east to south and back to west. My extremely brilliant plan was to have the dangerous part of the wind blowing when I was resting in the wonderful accommodations of my truck.
As I was driving in the Milwaukee area I noticed two things. One thing was that I simply did not fit in there, and the other thing was that the wind was now blowing out of the north. No problem, I am Mark Walters and I can do anything.
My destination was Bender Park, which is near the Oak Creek Power Plant. My informants have told me that I could fill my canoe with coho, browns and maybe even a king salmon. Looking at the waves that were being pushed by what was now a northeast wind, I was thinking the only thing that I could fill my canoe with was water.
Just a week ago I fell out of this canoe and into the Menominee River while netting a fish. Have you ever see a gun-shy dog when you pull a gun out and it sees it? I kind of have that same problem since my recent baptism.
I talked to three very wise fishermen who were trailering their boat. They told me that they were the last boat on the water, and they were in a 22-foot Boston Whaler. I was told it is impossible to fish with the northeast wind.
I had a brainstorm. I called my good friends, Paul and Christine Johnson, who live in Kenosha. I have never been to Kenosha. Paul told me that he thinks I could fish the harbor, so I drove to Kenosha and was pleasantly surprised. For a city, it is very clean, quiet and has lots of walkers and shore fishermen.
I began the job of rigging my 17-foot canoe and talked with many shore fishermen. Brown trout are king in the spring, and one fella I spoke with caught a 26-pounder two days earlier.
I was working out of Simmons Island Marina and pulling three rigs. One has a dodger/fly combo and is on a right planer board. Another has a Flicker Shad and is straight back. The third has a spoon and is on a left board. I worked this maybe 1.5-mile area and kept trying to paddle into the big lake, but the waves beat me back every time. No fish today.
Monday, April 20
High 57, low 29
I hid my canoe in the marina and hid in my truck. The only folks that almost found me were three homeless guys.
I was up at 3:45 this morning and would be using every type of light that I have so the boats with motors would not eat me in the dark. At 4:30 I was paddling out to Lake Michigan. Naturally, there was adversity, and in this case it was rollers from the east wind that were hitting my canoe. My canoe was beat around like a feather in a solid wind and I was having a hard time paddling fast enough to move my lures at an appropriate speed.
I was straddling a small cooler and sitting on my knees. This method guarantees a loss of circulation from the neck down and lots of cramping.
The wind switched to the west, was blowing right down the harbor and was forecast to pick up at any moment.
I heard a woman yell out from shore, “I thought that was you.” It was Christine Johnson, and at about the same time, I had a fish hit. I was in disbelief. I caught the fish and now I know I am invincible, as I caught a coho out of my canoe. I made the extremely wise decision to paddle a mile south on Lake Michigan in a growing wind. No one knew the misery I was in. To anyone watching, I looked like one tough dude fighting big waves.
By the time I got out of the crazy stuff, my arms were two inches longer and I was fully aware that I have some form of a mental health problem.
Got my salmon!
Sunset
