WALTERS COLUMN: Paddling Lake Michigan for coho salmon

Hello friends,

Here is the scenario. I am in a turkey blind, my computer is setup on a chair and I am pecking this week's column to you while I hunt turkey, which is the field work for next week’s column.

Sunday, April 19

High 52, low 30

I was driving to Milwaukee with a canoe on the top of a truck that was about to hit 300,000 miles. I am going to paddle that canoe in Lake Michigan and catch a salmon. I am going to sleep in the Chevy hotel, and the next day, I will repeat the process, and if I still have a heart beat, I will drive home.

When I left home there was a chilly west wind blowing, and it was forecast over the next 24 hours to go from west to north to east to south and back to west. My extremely brilliant plan was to have the dangerous part of the wind blowing when I was resting in the wonderful accommodations of my truck.

As I was driving in the Milwaukee area I noticed two things. One thing was that I simply did not fit in there, and the other thing was that the wind was now blowing out of the north. No problem, I am Mark Walters and I can do anything.