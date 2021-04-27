WALTERS COLUMN: Paddling the Wisconsin River and Petenwell Flowage

Hello friends,

The last time that I canoed on the stretch of the Wisconsin River that I am about to write about was back in 1991. That was a big year in my life as I spent the winter camping and training to hike the Appalachian Trail with my golden retriever, Ben, in the Meadow Valley Wildlife Area. With Ben carrying 12 pounds and myself a whole bunch more, we hiked 1,244 miles of the AT. When I got home, I purchased “Star,” who was 6-weeks old and would be Ben’s future mate.

The three of us jumped in a canoe and I paddled down the Wisconsin River, and when I got home in the early fall, I returned to Meadow Valley.

Tuesday, April 20

High 48, low 28

Once again, the north is immersed in a long, cold spell. I knew that would have an effect on the fish catching as I rigged three poles at the boat landing at Nekoosa in preparation for a journey that would be roughly seven miles on the Wisconsin River and then 17 on the Petenwell Flowage.

I would be paddle trolling and would use three crankbaits which had a Hot ‘n Tot, Flicker Shad, and a blue chrome Husky Jerk J-12. To keep them away from my rig I would use left and right planer boards.