WALTERS COLUMN: Perfect snag leads to plentiful fish on Mississippi

Hello friends,

I have had a ton on my mind and schedule lately, as well as a nagging injury, so I came up with the idea of bringing my golden retriever Ruby to an island on the Mississippi River via my 16-foot canoe and doing a whole bunch of nothing for three days.

Monday, June 21

High 78, low 53

Black Hawk Park is managed by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and is south of Genoa on the Mississippi about five miles. Back in the 80s I used to camp here and was a backwater fishing machine a good eight weekends a year.

Today it would be myself and Ruby, and I had no idea where I was going to paddle to other than to just get away. Other than camping gear I also had fishing equipment for panfish as well as paddle trolling for walleye and northern pike.

I hit the main channel and then touched into some backwaters, and just like that my trip changed. I found a downed cottonwood tree that was in the river and had several other trees with it. High water from around 2018 to 2020 had flooded most of the islands and killed literally thousands of trees, if not hundreds of thousands, for at least 200 miles.