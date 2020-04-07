WALTERS COLUMN: Persistence pays off for perch

I had a plan, and that was to put the ATV in my trailer and head down a 3-mile stretch of dike to Lock and Dam No. 5A. I did this last year for the first time, and after figuring out how to fish it, I caught some beautiful walleye.

So I drove to Buffalo City, which is a very impressive community, headed to a boat landing just south of town and loaded a small trailer with gear and hooked it to my ATV. At first Ruby ran as I drove along the river. Then she gave me a look and I let her jump up and ride with me.

Ruby loves ATV rides and about every minute has to look at me and give me a kiss like she is saying “ain’t life grand.”

The entire ride it was duck city by the hundreds, and all I could think about was canoes, ducks hunts, hog hunts on this same river down by the Gulf of Mexico, and sand bar fishing trips.

I got down to the dam. I was on the side of the river which is all backwaters and has no roads. I went for a hike with fishing gear. I set up in some backwaters with a minnow on one pole, worm on another, and a wax worm with a bobber on another.

I had to work for them, but I caught some beautiful perch, with the biggest being 13 inches. At dark, I hiked back to the ATV. For a mile, Ruby ran and then she gave me the look and rode with me. A good day it was.