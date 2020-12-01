WALTERS COLUMN: Persistence pays off in big river duck hunt

I loaded up and made the drive, and it was incredibly exciting to see thousands of ducks on the open big water.

I made a key decision that I was going to paddle north for about three miles until I hit a land mass that is a maze of channels and cattail marshes. I picked out my point and was literally 400 yards from it when a guide boat beat me to it. I had a good talk with the guide as he was placing decoys and continued north.

Second hunt, not a shot; the big water ducks were not coming close enough. Third hunt, same as second, it’s now about 3:00. Fourth hunt, I spoke with the guy that gave me advice to drive to Ferryville, he had not fired a shot and I paddled further north. I am now over four miles from Ferryville and have not shot my gun.

At this time a very concerning northwest wind started blowing hard. Like true duck hunter, I stuck it out until sunset and started paddling back towards Ferryville in big water, with a tailwind, that wanted to kick my ass. There is not room to describe it but every wave that hit me in the dark wanted to toss me like a blanket in a dryer, and when I made it to the landing I kissed the ground and changed my underwear.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

High 46, low 27