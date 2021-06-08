WALTERS COLUMN: Portage to Paradise

Ice fishing jigs with leeches or worms were the ticket and my friends, they do year round as well as waxies or spikes. We paddled back to camp at 9:30 in an excellent mood and I have to tell you that this entire adventure I kept thinking about all of the good times that I have had in this neck of the woods.

At least 40 nights in the winter and as many in the summer. I taught Selina how to backpack here when she was 10. Back in ‘92 I taught my golden retrievers Star and Ben how to pull sleds here even though I had zero idea what I was doing.

Once I had my Jeep Eagle parked here in very cold weather for two weeks as well as “Old Blue” my Chevy pickup on another occasion and both times I had to use my campstove placed under the oil pan to start them after running the stove for an hour and putting my sleeping bag on the hood of the truck for insulation. It was always a one-shot deal and there was always two secrets, don’t try to start the truck too soon and don’t burn the truck up!

This trip was a good test for my back after a canoe injury a month ago and by God it held up just fine and I figure in another month when I turn 60, I will just about be hitting my prime.

Smile even when you don’t want to!

Sunset

