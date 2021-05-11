WALTERS COLUMN: Quality time spent hunting, fishing and on the food plot

Yesterday was day one of my season and I did not see a turkey and I did not care. I might add that I am using my compound bow and today I took some practice shots at a target that I have on the plot, plus my rest came apart and I lost one of my arrows.

An allen wrench and practice fixed that problem. Last year my daughter Selina harvested a massive tom and I saved the wings and tail. I put the wings on my jake decoy and last night, even though I had the decoy laying down near my blind, something carried it off and ate the wings.

Saturday, May 1

High 88, low 42

My stepson Travis, who is 28 and lives near Portage, is a carpenter and nyone that knows Travis is well aware that what he actually is, is a man that is 100 percent addicted to the outdoors. Two days ago I texted Trav and told him that he needed to take me fishing.

Today we fished backwaters of the Wisconsin River in his 18-foot Pro Drive boat that is pushed by a 40 hsp shallow drive motor. An example of Trav would be just yesterday, he and a buddy shot 9 barrels of carp and buffalo with their bows.

Anyways, back to the fishing, Trav’s first crappie was 13.5 inches and we just kept catching bluegill and crappie until midday when it was time to go home.