WALTERS COLUMN: Reaching 62 miles on The North Country Trail

I did not bring a stove on this trip so the fire also came in handy for cooking supper.

One night I was looking at a few insects on the roof/inside of my tent as I laid in my sleeping bag. One of them fell off the roof and directly into my left ear and wasted no time heading for brain matter.

It was well after dawn before it quit crawling around in my skull and I really hope it is dead and did not lay eggs. If so, it may hasten the effects of hypothermia, concussions, insect repellents, and a couple of experiences I may have stayed under water/ice too long.

So today was the second to last day of this journey. I put 14-miles behind me and unlike last week’s column, I have to admit, I am hurting. The shoulder straps on my pack keep wanting to pull my shoulders off and I have a rather touchy left knee.

I did not care about pain because when I made it to Lake Three, my map told me there was going to be water at the campground. My water filter situation was not good and I was craving water almost as much as liquid bacon fat on a February morning at 20-below. Long story short, the hand pump was capped.

I may not have properly filtered the four quarts of water that I drank out of Lake Three and now, like the knee and the arms, I have a rather sore belly and I have been home a week.