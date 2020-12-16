WALTERS COLUMN: Red Brush Gang rides again

There are seven fathers here with 15 children that range from 16 to 31 and three others, and this year 25 people would sleep in our shack at one point or another.

Today there would be four of us in camp; Doug Cibulka, Ross Moll, his dad Jeff, and myself. Over the course of the day 5 inches of very wet snow would fall and we decided to research an area that we found was “watered out of” about three years ago. We did two-man drives and the standers would walk ahead almost a mile through very difficult country.

One time I hit a beaver slide while negotiating half ice and went from 6 inches of water to 4 feet just like that. I got soaked, as did my 300-Bar, but life was good because moments later Jeff Moll kicked an 8-pointer to Ross and that buck is now in heaven.

Friday, Nov. 25

High 44, low 23

Today there would be 16 of us hunting and two more at camp after dark. As usual we are doing drives, and as is customary, there is more wolf sign than deer. On one of our drives a stander saw a wolf chasing a doe. On a typical day as a group, we are seeing 3 to 6 deer. Thirty years ago, before the wolf, we were seeing 20 to 35 a day; we did not see a fawn this year on any of our drives.