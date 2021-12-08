WALTERS COLUMN: Red Brush Gang rides again

My 20-year-old daughter Selina and I drive and then do a 1.5-mile walk. Our day, like most others in the gang since grey wolf became a solid feature in the area, would be very slow with just two deer being spotted. In all my years for an opener I have never heard such a low number of shots.

On the other hand, we have twelve kids in camp this weekend between the ages of 6 and 33, with 10 of them being over 17. Ryan Moll is 33 and would be hunting near his dad Jeff and his brother Ross, who would be with his 6-year old son Jordan and 10-year old step-daughter Elise Mianecki.

Jordan, Elise and Ross sat together in a ground blind and had very little action, but these kids loved camp; they could take the cold, and were very patient.

Ryan Moll who flies A-10s and is a Captain at Selfridge Air National Guard Air Base near Harrison, Mich. was 30 feet up in an oak tree and put a whacking on an eight-point buck. A crazy story on that is that while he was dragging the buck back to the truck, he saw just a small part of a horn sticking out of the water on a dike. Ryan waded in over his hip boots pulled what was a spiker out of the water and then located the hunter that he was sure had shot it as he had witnessed the gun going off.