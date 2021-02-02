WALTERS COLUMN: Remembering an old friend, companion

On her last litter she gave birth to Ruby, who is the product of a great mother and her father was a top-level field trial dog. Ruby became Fire’s life and these two generally were not more than 20 yards apart.

When Ruby gave birth to her litter, Fire would get right in the nest box, which is in our living room, and clean the babies.

This fall was Fire’s 10th hunting season and she was strong as a bull. I knew I should not take her good health for granted and did some special trips just with her. The last day that I duck hunted with Fire was November 11. I limited out and Fire loved every minute of that beautiful day on the Mississippi River near Ferryville, and I took a great picture of her final retrieve.

When Selina and I came back from deer camp on the last day of the season, Fire was not well and thus began 55 days of pure highs and lows. Naturally, a veterinarian was a part of this process, but what was tough is that for a week she would seem as healthy as a horse and then for two days all she could do was sleep.

Last week she lost the use of her hind legs, but she was happy and coherent. I was taught how to take her outside by using a pair of pants around her belly and she would pull me like a sled dog.