WALTERS COLUMN: Return to Birch Point doesn't disappoint

Life is full of traditions, and if you are lucky, a lot of fun. This past week I spent four days at Birch Point Resort on Marsh Miller Flowage in Chippewa County. This was my 20th trip to what is truly one of my favorite places in the world, and as usual, I had about as much fun as one person can have over 90 hours.
Monday, Aug. 17
High 78, low 46
As I said, life is full of traditions and long term plans. My buddy Gary Howe out of Prairie du Chien sold the Courier Press to Morris Newspapers. The paper had been with the Howe family for four generations and nearly 100 years, but now Gary and his wife Joan are in the how-much-fun-can-we-have lane.
About three hours north of my home is Birch Point Resort, which is 101 years old, and as thousands of people already know, it is one of the most fun places to spend time on the planet. Brothers Paul and Dave Maire, and long time employee Steve Kiesow know how to work hard and play harder.
Birch Point has a bar and restaurant and is a place where people like to visit with each other. As usual, when Gary and I arrived, we were given a shot of black berry brandy, just to ease the stress of the road.
Today was day one, and we had three days to fish and we also cook excellent meals. Due to a cold spell today, the fishing was slow, but neither of us cared as I knew that we would figure the sumo gills out.
We ended our day with fresh salmon that I had caught two days earlier, along with sweet corn and red potatoes from the garden.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
High 81, low 55
Gary Howe and I are very competitive with each other and have no problem giving or receiving verbal abuse. Both of us also like to give fresh fish fillets to folks that do not have the ability to catch their own fish.
This morning we were on the water very close to daybreak, and as this trip would unfold, it took us time to figure out how to catch good-sized gills.
Generally, after the spawn, I like drifting with ice fishing jigs, one on a slip bobber and another straight down. This morning that was kind of working, but not really well. Gary and I fished for 5 hours, had not ate breakfast, but finally figured out the gills. We were anchored deep and had to be patient, and then went to the cabin for lunch, to clean fish, and of course to the lodge for a wee bit of black berry brandy, and an always tasty Birch Point tap beer.
This afternoon, the Gary and Mark show was hard at it and we had the gills figured out. I love fishing like this, and we were in the comforts of my War Eagle, which is a very comfortable boat to fish in.
Tonight, we cleaned fish and had veggies from the garden and baked chicken.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
High 83, low 49
One of my favorite things about Birch Point Resort is that everyone has fun, and one example would be that there are two families here with lots of kids between them. All day long, and I mean all day, the kids are playing in the water, rowing boats, fishing and just hanging out. At night, both families hangout by their campfires and laughter can be constantly heard.
I grew up in a low-income family and then raised a low-income family, and let me tell ya, income has very little to do with being happy.
Today Gary and I could say that we just about mastered fishing gills in late August on Birch Point. A slip bobber, ice fishing jig and part of a red worm. We had plenty of time to experiment, and just like the last 20 years, the fish were figured out.
This afternoon we cleaned fish, ate another great meal and had a very nice visit with Paul and Dave Maire at a resort that has stood the test of time.
Even if it is only once a year, I am addicted to Birch Point Resort!
