WALTERS COLUMN: Return to Birch Point doesn't disappoint

Hello friends

Life is full of traditions, and if you are lucky, a lot of fun. This past week I spent four days at Birch Point Resort on Marsh Miller Flowage in Chippewa County. This was my 20th trip to what is truly one of my favorite places in the world, and as usual, I had about as much fun as one person can have over 90 hours.

Monday, Aug. 17

High 78, low 46

As I said, life is full of traditions and long term plans. My buddy Gary Howe out of Prairie du Chien sold the Courier Press to Morris Newspapers. The paper had been with the Howe family for four generations and nearly 100 years, but now Gary and his wife Joan are in the how-much-fun-can-we-have lane.

About three hours north of my home is Birch Point Resort, which is 101 years old, and as thousands of people already know, it is one of the most fun places to spend time on the planet. Brothers Paul and Dave Maire, and long time employee Steve Kiesow know how to work hard and play harder.

Birch Point has a bar and restaurant and is a place where people like to visit with each other. As usual, when Gary and I arrived, we were given a shot of black berry brandy, just to ease the stress of the road.