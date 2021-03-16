WALTERS COLUMN: Return to Little Bay de Noc

Hello friends,

This week I am writing to you about an ice fishing trip that I took with my good friend Doug Cibulka and my golden retriever Ruby. Back in 1997, I fished Upper Michigan’s Little Bay de Noc for the first time. On that trip I was driving and sleeping in a Jeep Eagle and I did not catch a fish.

The following year I arrived with my Chevy pickup, camped in a tent and caught a couple of walleyes in the six-pound range. The following year, many of the guys from my deer camp came up with permanent shacks and we would spend three weekends each year catching big walleye and laughing a lot.

Friday, March 5

High 38, low 2

On this day, the high was 56 in Necedah and 38 in Gladstone, Mich. With a trailer loaded with my 550 Polaris “Classic” and lots of gear, we drove on the ice as did hundreds of other people.

Doug and I had one goal and that was to see at least one of us catch a walleye over 23 inches.

After building camp, which is the Eskimo “Fatshack,” two cots, three propane lights and a kitchen, camp was built and we began watching the three tip ups apiece that we had out.