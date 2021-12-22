WALTERS COLUMN: Rod Bensley the perfect never say die spirit

Our first round of eight birds I witnessed the best dog, upland bird hunting, of my life as Sassy was simply incredible. After the hunt Rod thanked all of us for letting him cross that off his bucket list but it was us that owed him the thanks.

Friends, what can I say, this man has a million of them. Three that I spent a bit of time with over the years are Keith Kneser, Jim Piry, and Randy Henken. Running a property like this is an immense, year-round task and these guys are regulars with the help. Now they are simply taking charge with whatever has to be done, and of course Rod is there to do what he can and Wendy jumps in and works as hard as anyone that I know.

Another name I hear almost constantly is Tyler Thiede, who seems like a son to Rod, especially when it comes to any type of help to keep Rod hunting and one more name would be Justin Braun.

With a rifle, Rod shot his 55th buck and is damn proud of that. Tyler, Justin, and of course Wendy, were there to celebrate and get it out of the woods.