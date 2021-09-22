WALTERS COLUMN: Salmon fishing from canoe provides fun struggle in Sheboygan

All was perfect in my world, and I was in the fifth hour of paddling when by God I hit my number one goal, and that was I had a strike on Pete’s crank with the planer board. Before you get too excited you have to get the canoe turned around and going down wind and then you fight your fish. I could not have been more pleased when I landed a 5-pound coho close to dark. I was so happy I pulled a cold can of Pabst Blue Ribbon out of my cooler and watched day become night.

I resumed paddling hoping for a 4-year-old King, but tonight that was not meant to be.

I had been on my knees for 6 hours when I got out of the canoe and hobbled to the Chevy Hotel for a wonderful nap in the backseat. Late in the evening and I have to admit, this time I was not very comfortable. There was a knock on my window and a flashlight in my face, a male and female pair of Sheboygan police officers wanted to know what I was doing? I told them fishing salmon in my canoe and to look in my cooler. They were very cool, and I have loads of respect for our law enforcement.