Hello friends,
Of all the annual adventures that I go on, paddle trolling with my canoe for salmon on Lake Michigan is the most thrilling, physical and scary. I have done this from Port Washington to Algoma. Generally much of it takes place after dark. The rush of fighting a salmon from a canoe is a challenge that I have yet to physically see another person try to do.
The waves, the fish, darkness, exhaustion and fear are all part of an experience that generally sends me home with an empty cooler.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
High 79, low 49
My port for this trip would be Port Washington. My plan would be to paddle on Tuesday late afternoon until well after dark. I would paddle to shore, throw a sleeping bag on the beach and sleep until 4 a.m., with a plan of paddling again by 4:30.
I have to admit that this year I have been scared of this trip. A couple of week’s ago I was on Green Bay in my 18-foot War Eagle and I came really close to sinking it in a storm.
When you are fishing salmon, you have to go to deep water, which means to have a chance of catching my quarry, I would have to paddle 1 to 3 miles from shore. I run planer boards, and on one pole I would use a spoon. The other pole would have a flasher/fly combination.
Setting my two lines is a challenge in itself. I use the wind and put about 60 feet of line behind one board and 80 feet with the other. I then let out about 100 feet of line to get the boards away from my canoe.
If I get a salmon on, it is insanity, as I have to use my knees to control the canoe in the waves, kind of like dancing. I also have to try reel in my other line so that my fish does not get into it. If I am fortunate enough to get a salmon to the canoe, I have to access the situation and make the choice of gaffing it or using a net. Once the 500-pound gorilla is in the canoe, more insanity takes place.
Today I would have a tough situation, as did most fishermen in motor-powered boats. Due to very strong east winds last week, the water had warmed up near shore, and everyone was having to go deep to find salmon.
I spent an hour rigging my 17-foot aluminum canoe and speaking with fishermen trailering their boats. Most had caught one to three fish and figured what I was doing was nuts, and I asked them all for info. Particularly, what depth they were catching fish at, and what they were using.
I started paddling at 3:30 this afternoon and I was really excited as the waves were only about a foot, and a lot of the guys told me that towards dark I might get lucky. To do something like this, you have to really enjoy paddling a canoe, which I do. You also have to be in shape, because as soon as you quit paddling, you are either not going fast enough to make your lures work, or you are going backwards.
In reality, I paddled about 2 miles from shore to about 130 feet of water, and I figured I was in the right area, because I had charter boats for neighbors.
At about dark, I had not had a hit, but I did not care, as I was going to paddle until about 11 p.m., and if I did not hook up by then, I would in the morning. At 9:30 every other boat, at least that was using lights, was off the big pond.
At about 10 p.m., by the light of a Coleman lantern, I pulled a can of beer out of my cooler and took a flask that contains some of my brother Bob’s ashes. Before Bobby died he gave all of his siblings the job of spreading his ashes in cool places and so a bit of the late Bobby Walters is now in Lake Michigan.
At about 11 p.m., with only five hours before I planned on getting up, I hit a remote section of beach, which was pretty interesting, as it was dark and there were waves. I unrolled my sleeping bag and tried sleeping, but that did not work out so well, as my legs had caught a chill from being wet for nine hours.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
High 81, low 55
I was up at 4 a.m. and paddling shortly after. I have not used an alarm clock in over a decade. I just program my brain to wake up. Paddling a canoe in the dark in the waves is crazy and there were waves, especially at sunrise. Balance and pulling on the kayak paddle at just the right time when a wave hits is everything.
I sit on a large cooler that is hard on the behind, especially after a few hours but the cooler is needed and it does make a good chair.
This morning I put six hours into the paddle and did not get a hit.
The best I ever did was when I paddled from Port Washington to Point Beach State Forest in one day. That is a long journey, but I had a strong tailwind and I used an umbrella as a sail to add speed. I caught three kings that day and slept on the beach that night.
The next day I used a sign that said “kayaker needs ride back to truck” and got a ride right away.
Love the canoe!
Sunset
