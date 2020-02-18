WALTERS COLUMN: Searching to sturgeon

Hello friends,

Before I go any further with this week’s column, I think I should explain something. Recently a wise friend said to me, “Mark, I like your column, but you should be more descriptive.” Folks, the space that I take is the max amount that most of the 60 papers that run this column can allow.

Every week I have to decide between being more descriptive or to include more about the experience. I choose to add more about the experience.

Anyways; sturgeon spearing, camping on the ice by myself, cloudy water, thin ice, Lake Winnebago.

That’s my description.

Friday, Feb. 7th

High 28, low 19

If there is one sport that I blunder into, it is sturgeon spearing on Winnebago. I always camp on the ice, spear from inside my tent, generally cannot see too deep into my 6-foot by 3-foot hole due to cloudy water, and this year, until I started driving my truck, I did not know where I was going to end up.

Due to poor ice conditions, I had an enclosed trailer with my ATV in it, and that was how I planned on getting onto the ice and to the home of 100-pound sturgeon.