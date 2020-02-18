WALTERS COLUMN: Searching to sturgeon

Hello friends,
Before I go any further with this week’s column, I think I should explain something. Recently a wise friend said to me, “Mark, I like your column, but you should be more descriptive.” Folks, the space that I take is the max amount that most of the 60 papers that run this column can allow.
Every week I have to decide between being more descriptive or to include more about the experience. I choose to add more about the experience.
Anyways; sturgeon spearing, camping on the ice by myself, cloudy water, thin ice, Lake Winnebago.
That’s my description.
Friday, Feb. 7th
High 28, low 19
If there is one sport that I blunder into, it is sturgeon spearing on Winnebago. I always camp on the ice, spear from inside my tent, generally cannot see too deep into my 6-foot by 3-foot hole due to cloudy water, and this year, until I started driving my truck, I did not know where I was going to end up.
Due to poor ice conditions, I had an enclosed trailer with my ATV in it, and that was how I planned on getting onto the ice and to the home of 100-pound sturgeon.
I got to Oshkosh, and I was driving south on a road in town that eventually takes you to Fond du Lac, and I could see the lake. There were some shacks, ATVs and a couple of trucks on the ice. I pulled into the public boat landing by The Oshkosh Boat/Yacht Club, talked to some guys and make the decision that I can drive the whole rig a short ways onto the ice, maybe 600 yards.
I succeeded and got my Stihl MS261 chainsaw out of the cab, put on my chest waders and trapping gloves and cut me a hole.
I was about done when two new buddies pulled up. One was Ryan Epprecht, and the other one was .... oops, I forgot to write his name down. Anyways, they helped me push the ice block out of the way and then I built camp, which was my 13-foot by 8-foot Eskimo Fatshack, placed over the hole.
A little later, I was attempting to get my ATV out of the trailer when I made the mistake of unhooking the trailer from the truck. While backing my ATV out of the trailer, the trailer went straight up in the air and I became very stuck between my door frame and the ATV. It was not a pretty sight.
I should have broke my neck. I had to climb over the steering column, out the front door, back the truck up to the trailer hitch and use my entire 160-pounds to get the trailer hitch to come from straight up in the air and land on the ball of the trucks trailer hitch. No injuries, no witnesses, my kind of screw up!
Saturday, Feb. 8
High 23, low 16
My neighbor got a 60-pound sturgeon early today. After spearing season closed for the day at 1 p.m., I visited with him and his very fun group of family and friends for several hours. They were really cool people.
About 4 this afternoon, my buddy from Baraboo, Jon Hilmer showed up. I had told Jon that if he made it to camp, he had better bring a cot and proper bedding.
I met Jon at a sturgeon party back in 2006. We became good friends, and in 2007, we camped on the ice and I shared my vision for Kids and Mentors Outdoors (KAMO) with him. Jon is die-hard co-founder of the Baraboo River Chapter of KAMO and came up with our motto of Tradition Forward.
Sometimes Jon has a mind of his own, and today he showed up at camp with just a rustic blanket. At bed time, I put a plastic Otter Sled on the floor of the shack and thought “this guy must be one tough hombre.”
Jon froze his behind off, and because the sled was much shorter than his body, he had some fairly steady cramping issues.
He would of had to of been in a lot worse shape for me to let him crawl in my sleeping bag.
The next morning there was a 7-inch snowstorm. Jon and I came up with a plan for a super sturgeon decoy, and believe it or not, we did not harvest a sturgeon.
P.S. You know you may be a redneck when on Feb. 13, you take your Christmas tree down with a skill saw.