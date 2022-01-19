WALTERS COLUMN: Second in a two-part series recounting adventure south

I don’t care who you are, after helping three boys learn how to become independent in the woods it seems you worry more about the daughter. I learned on this trip there simply is very little reason to worry anymore.

Last week I wrote that this week would be Mississippi’s first week where they can use dogs to hunt deer.

This morning I had been sitting for maybe three hours, which I had canoed for twenty minutes, and then hiked for another twenty to get to.

I heard a group of hunters coming my way on a dirt path and I knew it was dog hunters. When they passed me, I knew they would be setting up a hunt and a wise hunter stays on his or her stand when they run them. When dog hunters move deer and hogs there can be action and, in this situation, Selina saw a buck and two doe. The buck’s neck was covered with vines from probably where it was hiding and was not large enough to harvest.

Tom had two deer come flying by him and I had a doe run by me, up to that point in the morning, none of had seen a deer.